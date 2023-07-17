Anderson recalled by England for fourth Ashes Test

England have recalled 40-year-old James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ollie Robinson makes way in the only change from the side that won the third Test to reduce Australia’s series lead to 2-1 with two to play.

Moeen Ali will bat at number three, as he did in the second innings at Headingley, allowing Harry Brook to remain at number five.

Anderson, who has the third highest number of Test wickets of all-time, was dropped for the third Test after taking just three wickets for 226 runs in the first two matches of the series.

England need to win both remaining Tests to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

One more win for Australia will see the visitors win the series in England for the first time since 2001.