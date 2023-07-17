Azam Nazeer Tarar dispels rumors of early Assembly dissolution

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has dispelled rumors circulating about the early dissolution of assemblies.

In an exclusive conversation with Samaa TV, the law minister clarified that as a coalition government, all political decisions will be made through mutual consultation.

Minister Tarar asserted that as per the constitution, the assembly is scheduled to complete its term until the night of August 12. However, he added that any decision made in response to the prevailing circumstances would be welcomed.

Regarding electoral reforms, Minister Tarar highlighted that all political parties are represented in the Electoral Reforms Committee.

He further stated that the committee’s recommendations would be made public by the evening, emphasizing the government’s commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

When asked about the caretaker prime minister, Minister Tarar replied that he did not possess any information regarding the matter at hand.