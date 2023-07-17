Elections within 60 to 90 days whether assemblies stand dissolve or complete term: ECP
ECP says govt will tell about completion of assemblies term
Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Umar Hamid talking to SAMAA TV said that the ECP was prepared to hold elections in 60 or 90 days after the completion of the assembly tenure.
The ECP secretary said that holding elections in 60 days or 90 days was under the purview of the Constitution.
“The Election Commission of Pakistan has been trying to hold polls, whether the assemblies are dissolved or complete their term,” he added.
A consultation has been going on the dissolution of the assemblies or completion of the term, the secretary added.
“The government will tell whether the assemblies will complete the term or not,” Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed responded to the
