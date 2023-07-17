LHC suspends single bench order against arresting Parvez Elahi in classified cases

The Lahore High Court has suspended a single bench decision against arresting former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in classified cases.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court heard the appeal of the Punjab government.

The government had challenged the single bench decision not to arrest Elahi in classified cases and granting him protective bail.

The two-member bench suspended the decision and issued notices to the parties concerned.

In its appeal, the government had adopted the stance that the decision of the single bench was against the facts and law. It said that institutions were investigating various cases against Parvez Elahi, interrogating him according to the law.

The appeal had sought to set aside the judgment of the single bench.

Further action on the government’s appeal will take place on Aug 1.