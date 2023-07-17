Fed govt seeks dismissal of pleas against military courts, full court hearing of case

The federal government has submitted its response to the Supreme Court in the case against the trial of civilians in military courts.

The government has requested for the formation of a full court to hear the case as well as dismissal of the petitions.

The federal government has adopted the stand that constitutional rights are not revoked through trials in military courts.

Military installations were systematically targeted on May 9, while the purpose of the attacks was to weaken the country’s security and the army, the reply stated.

It further said that attacks on military properties across the country in a short period of time, including the Corps Commander’s House, GHQ, PAF base, were evidence of the systematic plan.

These installations were attacked at 5:30pm.

In over 62 incidents of violence in Punjab, 250 people were injured, it explained, adding that the trials against attacks on military installations should be held in military courts.

The government claimed that foreign forces were busy destabilizing the country’s security, as the cases of Kulbhushan Jhadav and Shakeel Afridi were evidence of foreign conspiracies.

The Army Act and Official Secrets Act predate the Constitution and have not been challenged till date, while all the actions taken under these laws were valid according to law.

The petitions against military courts should be heard by a full court, while Justice Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court has given his opinion of a full court.

The government sought the dismissal of the petitions as non-maintainable.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has also accepted the application of Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi against the military court trial of civilians for hearing.

A six-member larger bench of the SC will hear the case on Tuesday.