Ex-PTI top leader Pervez Khattak launches new party

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and ex-Imran Khan aide Pervez Khattak officially launched his political party on Monday, naming it Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP).

A significant number of provincial and national assembly members, totaling 57, have joined PTIP to support Pervez Khattak’s leadership.

Notable members include Ishtiaq Armar, Ziaullah Bangash, Ghazan Jamal, Agha Gandapur, Ahtesham Javed, Akbar, and Ahmed Hussain Shah.

Additionally, Falak Naz, Ibrahim Khattak, Asiyah Asad, Malik Javed, and Arbab Waseem have also joined PTIP.

Former chief minister Mehmood Khan is among the prominent figures included in the ranks of the newly formed party.

Read here: PTI strips basic party membership of Parvez Khattak

On July 12, the PTI suspended the basic party membership of Pervez Khattak, with immediate effect.

The notification read that PTI had issued a show cause notice to Khattak on June 21 on allegations that he incited PTI leaders to leave the party.

Pervez Khattak, a former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who previously held the position of federal defence minister from 2018 to 2022, was expelled from PTI on allegations of encouraging former lawmakers to leave the party.

Sources had indicated earlier that Mr. Khattak, who secured victory in the NA-25 constituency of Nowshera in the 2018 general elections, is currently engaged in discussions with his former party colleagues and is working towards organizing a significant event to showcase his new party.