PM Shehbaz convenes emergency meeting over GB’s Diamir accident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while taking notice of a tragic bus accident in the Thalichi area of the Diamer district convened an emergency meeting today.

The incident, which claimed the lives of at least seven individuals and left 17 others injured, has prompted the Prime Minister to convene an emergency meeting to investigate the causes of such accidents in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The meeting, scheduled to be held this evening, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself, demonstrating his commitment to tackling the delicate situation.

The focus of the discussion will be on reviewing the road safety measures along the Karakoram Highway, particularly in the areas of Juglot and Skardu.

During the meeting, the participants, including Advisor Qamar Zaman Kaira and Federal Secretaries, will engage in a comprehensive discussion to devise effective solutions aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.

The input and expertise of Chief Secretary GB, Mohiuddin Wani, will also be sought as he provides a detailed briefing on the prevailing road safety situation in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently emphasised the importance of prioritizing the safety of citizens, particularly on major highways and tourist routes.