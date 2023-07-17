Met Office forecasts more monsoon rains

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more monsoon rains in different parts of the country from tomorrow (July 18) to Saturday (July 22).

The Meteorological Department reported that monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea are set to enter the country during the night time.

These winds are expected to intensify on July 19, leading to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various regions.

The areas that are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Guliyat, and Islamabad.

Officials have also indicated that certain districts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may encounter strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Additionally, rainfall is expected in Balochistan and Sindh from July 20 to 22. Cities such as Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi are particularly susceptible to receiving substantial rainfall.

The forecast has prompted authorities to issue warnings and precautionary measures in anticipation of potential risks associated with the heavy downpours.

Last week, a westerly wave was expected to enter the upper parts.