ANP submits application for election symbol

The Awami National Party (ANP) has taken a significant step in its preparations for the upcoming general elections by submitting an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the election symbol ‘Lantern’.

As part of the ongoing process of allotting election symbols to various political parties before the general elections, the ANP has formally requested the symbol of a lantern through their application to the ECP.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the Secretary General of ANP, visited the ECP where he met with the ECP officials to complete the necessary formalities and submit the application for the desired symbol.

The deadline for submitting applications to obtain election symbols is set for July 19, and the ANP has ensured timely submission to secure the symbol of the lantern.