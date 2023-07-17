Court rejects ECP’s plea for inclusion of five more witnesses in Toshakhana criminal case

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Islamabad Humayun Dilawar expressed indignation over the election commission’s request to adjourn the proceedings in the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI chief Imran Khan.

The sessions court started hearing the case against Imran Khan.

Khawaja Haris’s assistant lawyer appeared before the court and said the counsel was busy in the Islamabad High Court.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm.

The judge categorically stated that the proceedings will not be adjourned, and if no one presents arguments, he will announce his verdict without hearing anyone.

The election commission counsel said senior lawyer Amjad Pervaiz is in Lahore, adding two witnesses are present in court and asked for their statements to be recorded.

The judge remarked that the proceedings of the case were supposed to begin today, adding Amjad Pervaiz was given today’s date for the purpose.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris requested for adjournment of the proceedings till the day after, saying they have no idea what the Islamabad High Court will decide in the case.

The IHC chief justice was unwell for a week, he added.

This is the third time the election commission has sought an adjournment in the proceedings, the judge commented, and told the ECP counsel that if no one presents arguments, he will announce a decision without hearing anyone.

He stressed that the proceedings will not be adjourned anymore for the election commission’s lawyers.

The ECP counsel sought half an hour to consult senior lawyer Amjad Pervaiz in this regard.

When Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan suggested postposing the hearing to a mutually agreed date between both parties, the judge stated the proceedings will begin today in any case.

“Present arguments on the plea regarding witnesses today, or I will announce a decision,” the judge remarked.

After a short break, the judge resumed the hearing.

The ECP’s counsel Saad Hassan told the court that fur officers posted to the Cabinet Division in 2022 have been made witnesses in the case, and requested for permission to add five witnesses to the list.

The prosecutor said transfer of the Toshakhana funds were accepted before the election commission.

Khawaja Haris said the Toshakhana criminal case is a matter of a private complaint.

The ECP’s plea for inclusion of five more witnesses was rejected by the court, and it pronounced a short order after completion of arguments by the parties.

Khawaja Haris requested for adjournment in the proceedings till Monday, saying the issue was under trial in the Islamabad High Court.

The judge told him to let him run the affairs of his court, adding when the IHC decision comes, it will be seen.

The counsel also said he guaranteed the presence of the PTI chairman on Monday. The court directed him to file an application for exemption from appearance today.