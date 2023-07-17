Sadia Danish becomes unopposed Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sadia Danish secured the position of Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly without any opposition on Monday.

The coalition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan submitted the nomination papers of Sadia Danish for the election of the deputy speaker.

As the deadline for nominations passed, no other member of the assembly put forward their candidacy, resulting in Sadia Danish being elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unopposed.

The announcement of Sadia Danish’s unopposed election will take place during the assembly session scheduled for 3pm.

The PPP leader’s appointment as Deputy Speaker signifies the support and consensus among the coalition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan.