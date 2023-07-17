Sadia Danish becomes first female Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sadia Danish became the first female Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly without any opposition on Monday.

GB Assembly Speaker Advocate Nazir Ahmed administered the oath to Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish.

The coalition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan submitted the nomination papers of Sadia Danish for the election of the deputy speaker.

As the deadline for nominations passed, no other member of the assembly put forward their candidacy, resulting in Sadia Danish being elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unopposed.

The PPP leader’s appointment as Deputy Speaker signifies the support and consensus among the coalition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan.