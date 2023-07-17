Govt extends security forces deployment in Gilgit-Baltistan

In a significant development, the deployment of security agencies in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has been extended for an additional year.

The decision was made with the approval of the federal cabinet, reflecting the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The deployment encompasses the Pakistan Army, Rangers, GB Scouts, and Frontier Corps (FC), all of which play crucial roles in safeguarding the internal security of GB.

The extension of their deployment aims to ensure continued stability and protection for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The decision to extend the deployment came after the GB government formally requested an extension, highlighting the ongoing need for security measures to maintain law and order.

The authorities recognize the importance of a strong security presence in GB, given the region’s strategic location and the potential security challenges it may face.