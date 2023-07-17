PHEC head writes to Punjab CM over HEC’s refusal to release Rs65bn grant

The federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) has refused to provide a grant worth Rs65 billion to the educational institutes of Punjab over which the chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission has written a letter to the provincial chief minister.

The HEC has maintained that the grant worth Rs65 billion can only be given to the universities within the limits of the capital territory.

In his letter to the provincial chief minister, the chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission has demanded that the HEC release funds to the institutes of Punjab as per the NFC Award.

He wrote in the letter that Punjab is being given 44% of funding, while under the NFC Award, it should get 51.74%.

The chairman said that due to the non-availability of funds, the quality of education in public sector universities of Punjab is being adversely affected.