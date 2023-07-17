PTA blocks 43 loan apps in response to Rawalpindi suicide case

In response to a recent suicide case in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took swift action on Monday by blocking 43 loan apps.

This move came following instructions from the Ministry of Information Technology to combat scammers and fake applications in the country.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque said the urgency of the situation and directed the PTA chairman to promptly address the issue. Consequently, strict actions have been initiated against illegal loan applications.

As part of the crackdown, the PTA collaborated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to ensure comprehensive measures are taken.

The IT minister urged the public to report any such fraudulent applications to the PTA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Cybercrime Wing, and local police.

By reporting such instances, individuals can play a vital role in curbing the prevalence of scams and protecting others from falling victim to financial exploitation.

Additionally, Aminul Haque contacted the Director General of the FIA and received a briefing on the progress made so far.

Minister Haque emphasized that the FIA’s cybercrime wing should take automatic action against such unscrupulous elements without solely relying on complaints.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a crackdown on online loan apps following the tragic suicide of a 42-year-old man named Muhammad Masood from Rawalpindi.

Masood took his own life after being subjected to blackmail by online loan apps.