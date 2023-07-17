Two killed, girl injured in Crimea bridge ‘explosion’: Russian officials

At least two people have been killed while a girl sustained injuries in an “emergency situation” on a bridge linking the annexed Crimean Peninsula to Russia’s Krasnodar region, according to officials.

The announcement came hours after Russian officials said traffic along the bridge had been halted and media in Ukraine reported explosions along the overpass.

“This morning, we all started with information about the emergency that happened on the Crimean bridge. What information is available at the moment: a girl was moderately injured … The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mom,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram.

Gladkov added that the girl is under the supervision of doctors and will be immediately transported to the Belgorod region once doctors permit it.

In earlier statements, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, announced on Telegram that traffic at the Kerch Bridge had stopped and that an “emergency” had occurred.

In a separate statement, Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the pro-Russian State Council of Crimea, claimed on Telegram that there was an attack on the bridge and blamed it on Ukraine.