PML-N opts for seat adjustments over alliances in elections 2023

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made a decision to pursue seat adjustments instead of forming alliances with any political party for the upcoming general elections in 2023.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif himself will be responsible for determining the potential seat adjustments with other parties.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party is being considered as the top choice for seat adjustment.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the PML-N is contemplating joining hands with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) rather than the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The party leadership has been informed about the proposed strategy for the general elections.

Priority for the distribution of election tickets will be given to the loyal members of the PML-N.