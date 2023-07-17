Imran Khan refuses to appear before NAB in Toshakhana case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in the Toshakhana case.

In his written reply submitted to the bureau, Imran Khan said he has to appear in the courts of Islamabad on July 19, and can appear before the NAB on the same day.

He further said he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad very seldom owing to security reasons.

He added that under Section 18(c) of the NAB, only he can receive the inquiry report.

“When my reply is received by NAB, the inquiry report should be given to my lawyer, Barrister Gohar,” the PTI chairman said.

When the Supreme Court ordered his release in the Al-Qadir Trust case, he had forgotten the inquiry report, Imran’s written reply stated.

“Even at that time, the inquiry report was received by Barrister Gohar from your officer,” he added.

The counsel will receive the inquiry report of the Toshakhana case on my behalf, the PTI chief’s written reply stated.