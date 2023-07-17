Gulberg tower arson case: Khadijah Shah’s judicial remand extended till July 31

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court has extended the judicial remand of PTI activist and designer Khadijah Shah in the Gulberg tower arson and vandalism case till July 31.

The ATC directed the police to submit the investigation report regarding Khadijah Shah in the case.

The court then extended her judicial remand till July 31.

The case of arson and vandalism against the designer and activist has been registered at the Sarwar Road police station.

On June 27, Shah had approached the Lahore High Court seeking post-arrest bail.

She submitted her bail application through her lawyer, Sumaira Khosa, requesting post-arrest bail in the Jinnah House attack and the Askari Tower cases.

According to the petitioner, the Lahore ATC rejected her bail despite the evidence. Therefore, Shah urged the court to grant her post-arrest bail.