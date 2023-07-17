Green Line Bus service becomes operational in Quetta

The provincial administration of Balochistan has Monday (today) launched the inter-city Green Bus Service in the provincial capital to provide quality transport services to citizens.

The long-awaited Green Bus Service has commenced its operations in Quetta. The pilot project, consisting of eight buses, aims to provide affordable and improved travel facilities to the citizens of Quetta.

Dr. Faisal Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Public Private Partnership, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of the Green Bus Service.

“It’s the first time that such a service was introduced in the history of Balochistan,” he said.

The Green Buses will operate on various routes throughout the city, including the Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Sariab Road, and Balochistan University.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize public transportation and promote environmentally friendly modes of travel.

It is pertinent to mention here that the project was approved by the government led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The launch of the Green Bus Service in Quetta marks a significant milestone in the city’s transportation landscape as the provincial capital had an old public transport system – with only seven routes for buses – for the last three decades.