ECP begins delimitation for Quetta ahead of LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) commenced the delimitation process for constituencies in Quetta, marking the beginning of preparations for the local body elections on Monday.

The Election Commissioner of Balochistan announced that the delimitation process would continue until August 7, with the official list of constituencies scheduled to be issued on August 8.

During the period from August 9 to 23, individuals will have the opportunity to file objections regarding the delimitation.

These objections will be reviewed and addressed on September 7, leading to final decisions being made on September 10.

Following the resolution of objections, the final list of constituencies and wards will be officially released on September 11, allowing the electoral process to progress further.