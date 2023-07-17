Plea against Toshakhana case trial: Imran Khan asked to remove registrar’s objections

The Islamabad High Court has directed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to remove the objections of the registrar’s office on the petition against declaring the Toshakhana criminal case maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq is hearing Imran Khan’s appeal against declaring the Toshakhana criminal case admissible.

The IHC Registrar’s Office had raised an objection over Imran’s plea that he had not completed biometric verification as required before the start of a hearing.

On July 8, the trial court had decided that the case was maintainable, and the former premier submitted a petition to nullify the decision.

The petition has also sought a stay order on the proceedings of the case.

The chief justice remarked that times have changed, values have changed, but old principles are still being followed.

“You raised an objection over me, which is your right, but can an objection be raised over everything?” the CJ questioned.

In such politically charged cases, the stakes are perhaps higher, the court said.

Today, one of our cases is fixed before the trial court, Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris told the court, adding this case should not go before the same judge there.

He asked for the case to be fixed for today, while the chief justice remarked that if not today, then it would be fixed for tomorrow.

The counsel said his client would be in town on July 19, and he will bring him over for biometric verification.

The court remarked that if it removed the biometric condition, then what is the fault of the common man?

“I will issue an appropriate order on this issue,” Justice Farooq commented.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court started hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan.

Khawaja Haris’s assistant lawyer appeared before the court and said the counsel was busy in the Islamabad High Court.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm.