IPP mobilizes across South Punjab to address poverty

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Saeed Akbar Nawani met party President Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday to discuss party affairs, elections, the political situation, and other important matters.

During the meeting, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the time has come to address the deprivations of South Punjab, and practical measures will be taken. Approximately 45% of Punjab’s area has been neglected due to its location in the south.

The president mentioned that 35% of the province’s population lacks basic facilities in 11 districts. Promises were made for the development of Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Multan divisions, but they have not been fulfilled.

He further explained that 31% of the population in South Punjab is living below the poverty line, which is why the IPP is being mobilized in all districts of South Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that despite the revenue, 77% of the rural population in South Punjab is lacking basic facilities such as education, water, sewage, energy, and healthcare.

Despite having positions like president, prime minister, and chief minister, this region has failed to develop.

Upon this, Saeed Akbar Nawani expressed confidence that his party will win every seat in South Punjab in the upcoming general elections.