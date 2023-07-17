LHC orders Rs5,000 fine on ‘helmetless’ bikers

In a significant move aimed at enhancing road safety, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a fine of 5000 rupees to be imposed on individuals who fail to wear helmets while riding motorcycles.

The court issued this directive during a hearing conducted by Justice Shahid Karim in response to petitions filed against the prevailing smog situation in the city.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim instructed the traffic police to establish regulations regarding helmet usage. The court emphasized that it would subsequently issue an official order to enforce the implementation of these rules.

The court expressed its discontent over the traffic wardens causing disruptions in Lahore’s streets.

The court also directed the traffic police and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to organize a cycling event at the bustling Main Boulevard in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

Expressing frustration over the actions of traffic wardens, the court admonished the practice of obstructing traffic flow in the city.

The court firmly stated that traffic violators should be fined automatically, without causing unnecessary traffic congestion.

It further recommended a ten-day awareness campaign through advertisements, urging citizens to prioritize their safety by wearing helmets.

Moreover, the Lahore High Court expressed deep dissatisfaction with the standing rainwater in the CBD underpass. Citing the underpass’s inability to withstand even the first rainfall, the court demanded an explanation from the Chief Engineer of the LDA.