IHC grants Asad Qasier protective bail for 10 days in corruption case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser protective bail for 10 days in a corruption case in exchange for surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri presided over the PTI stalwart’s bail plea and his council Sher Afzal Murawat appeared before the court.

During the last hearing, IHC rejected the protective bail plea of PTI leader Asad Qaiser due to his absence during the proceedings.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Justice Jahangiri remarked that the case had been called earlier and was being called again.

Justice Jahangiri expressed his frustration, stating that the courts do not wait for the accused.

Consequently, the court dismissed the bail plea of PTI leader Asad Qaiser.