Galle Test: Pakistan cricket team struggles against Sri Lanka

The Pakistan cricket team faced a challenging day in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Half of the team returned to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading a meager 101 runs.

Opener Shaan Masood showed some resistance, scoring 49 runs, but the rest of the batting order struggled to make an impact.

Lankan spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, claiming three wickets and adding to Pakistan’s woes.

With a tough battle ahead, Pakistan will need to regroup and find a way to bounce back in the match.

Sri Lanka all out for 312 on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan.

In a gripping first innings encounter, the Sri Lankan cricket team faltered against a formidable Pakistan bowling attack, managing to post a modest total of 312 runs in the Test match held at the Galle International Stadium.

Star batsman Dhanan Jaya de Silva emerged as the shining light for the Sri Lankan side, delivering a brilliant innings of 122 runs.

His composed and skillful batting display proved to be a crucial contribution amidst the team’s struggle to build a formidable score.

Angelo Mathews provided some support to de Silva’s effort, scoring a respectable 64 runs. Additionally, Samara Vokrama played a handy knock of 34 runs, while Karunartane added 29 runs to the scoreboard.

However, Sri Lanka faced significant setbacks as some of their key players failed to make significant contributions.

Dinesh Chandimal could only muster a single run, while Madushka and Kaushal Mendis were only able to contribute 4 and 12 runs, respectively.

The Pakistani bowlers showcased their prowess throughout the innings, causing trouble for the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah proved to be the leading wicket-takers for the Pakistani side, each claiming 3 crucial wickets.

Their relentless bowling attack kept the Sri Lankan batsmen on their toes, struggling to build substantial partnerships.

Adding to the bowling prowess, Abrar Ahmed also snared 3 wickets, further denting the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

Agha Salman chipped in with a wicket, ensuring that the Pakistan bowlers shared the responsibility and collectively stifled the Sri Lankan batting order.