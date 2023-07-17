Statue in Russia honors ‘sacrifice’ of lab rats

The endearing sculpture portrays an elderly mouse adorned with glasses, diligently knitting an extraordinary creation—an intricately designed double-strand of DNA.

Located in Novosibirsk, Siberia, the purpose of the statue’s design was to pay tribute to the significant contribution that mice have made in the realm of scientific exploration.

Standing proudly in front of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics at the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Monument to the Laboratory Mouse was unveiled in 2013, commemorating the institute’s 55th anniversary.

Constructed from bronze, this masterpiece took an entire year to complete, capturing the essence of a mouse engrossed in its scientific pursuits.

Renowned sculptor Andrei Kharkevich explained the inspiration behind his design, stating, “It combines both the image of a laboratory mouse and a scientist, because they are interconnected and serve the same cause. The mouse is captured at the moment of scientific discovery”.

The sculpture beautifully encapsulates the intertwining relationship between the diligent research conducted by these small creatures and the invaluable insights they provide.

The bronze figure of the mouse, donning a cape and perched with spectacles on its nose, holds knitting needles in its paws. With meticulous attention to detail, the mouse skillfully knits a DNA helix, symbolizing the groundbreaking discoveries made possible through scientific research.

The sculpture’s total height, including its granite pedestal, stands at an impressive 2.5 meters (98 inches), while the mouse itself measures a modest 70 cm (27½ inches).

Mice have played an integral role in scientific experimentation for an estimated 15,000 years, providing researchers with invaluable insights into various fields, from cancer research to the effects of space travel.

Although recent scientific discussions have raised questions about the accuracy of human-mouse comparisons, these tiny creatures continue to serve as indispensable allies for biomedical researchers worldwide.