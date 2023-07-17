LHC disposes of as withdrawn Elahi’s application against detention under MPO

The Lahore High Court disposed of as withdrawn the application against the detention of PTI President Parvez Elahi.

During the hearing, the court remarked that it will ask the Punjab government to listen to the applicator and take a decision.

The court asked the counsel for the former chief minister if they had submitted an application with the deputy commissioner.

“The court will ask the Punjab government to listen to the appeal and take a decision,” it added.

The court then asked the government’s lawyer that in how many days they will decide on the appeal.

The lawyer responded that they will take a decision within 10 days.

“That means you want Chaudhry [Parvez Elahi] to suffer in any case,” Justice Ali Baqar Najafi remarked.

Elahi’s lawyer then withdrew the appeal against the detention.

Earlier, the PTI president and former Punjab chief minister had approached the Lahore High Court against his detention orders under 3MPO.

The plea was filed by Elahi’s lawyer Amir Saeed Rawn arguing that Elahi was being unfairly targeted as part of a political vendetta.

Highlighting the fact that bail has been granted to Elahi in all previous cases, the petitioner contended that his client has consistently proven his innocence.

Furthermore, the court has also granted protective bail to Elahi in a separate case related to terrorism, it added.