Elahi moves LHC against detention orders under 3MPO

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his detention orders under 3MPO.

The plea was filed by Elahi’s lawyer Amir Saeed Rawn arguing that Parvez Elahi is being unfairly targeted as part of a political vendetta.

Highlighting the fact that bail has been granted to Elahi in all previous cases, the petitioner contends that his client has consistently proven his innocence.

Furthermore, the court has also granted protective bail to Elahi in a separate case related to terrorism, it added.

With the filing of this application, the petitioner hoped that the Lahore High Court will suspend the detention orders against Parvez Elahi.