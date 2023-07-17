Apple’s M3 Macs set to make a powerful splash in October!

Apple is reportedly set to launch its first line of M3-powered Mac computers in October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The new lineup is expected to include the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, all equipped with Apple’s next-generation silicon.

Gurman suggests that the M3-powered Macs will follow Apple’s September event, which is anticipated to feature the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra.

However, the high-end MacBook Pro models and desktops are likely to see their next iterations released later, potentially in the first half of 2024.

Gurman speculates that the new M3 chips will benefit the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro, with other M3-powered Apple products potentially on the horizon.

While the M3 chip is rumored to utilize TSMC’s N3E 3-nanometer process, offering increased power compared to devices with TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology, it is important to note that current M2 Apple devices are still highly capable.

The upcoming launch of the M3-powered Macs raises the question for consumers of whether to opt for an M2 MacBook or wait for the improved M3 models.