Over 400,000 social media accounts exposed for spreading blasphemy: FIA

Over 400,000 social media accounts have been exposed for spreading blasphemous content in Pakistan.

This has been revealed in a report filed by the cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and an investigation conducted by the Legal Commission at the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement said highly organized campaigns are being conducted on social media platforms to spread blasphemous material against the most revered figures of Islam as well as the national flag.

It said such offensive content is being shared through images and videos on specific applications and groups.

The ministry said the primary objective of this trend was to create chaos in Pakistan, destabilize peace and security, and sow seeds of hatred among different religious communities and sects.

It said the act of blasphemy is being orchestrated through conspiratorial means, using accounts with names that appear to belong to a particular religion or sect to defame and insult opposing religions or sects.

The ministry also said the negative and harmful effects of social media on society have become a matter of great concern, emphasizing the urgent need for awareness among all sections of society to prevent its misuse for spreading derogatory and inappropriate content.