Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts southern Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has jolted the southern Argentine province of Neuquen during the early hours on Monday, and was felt in neighbouring Chile, the United States Geological Survey said.

As per reports, the quake was at a depth of 171 km (106 miles).

The quake’s epicenter was in the province of Neuquen.

The tremors were felt in the central and southern parts of neighbouring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.