Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts southern Argentina

Quake felt in neighbouring Chile, but no damage was reported
Samaa Web Desk Jul 17, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Artwork: Samaa Digital/ Mehak Javed
Artwork: Samaa Digital/ Mehak Javed

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 has jolted the southern Argentine province of Neuquen during the early hours on Monday, and was felt in neighbouring Chile, the United States Geological Survey said.

As per reports, the quake was at a depth of 171 km (106 miles).

The quake’s epicenter was in the province of Neuquen.

The tremors were felt in the central and southern parts of neighbouring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.

argentina

earthquake

chile

USGS

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular