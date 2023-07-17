PTI President Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under 3MPO

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been detained for a period of 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The decision, made by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, aims to prevent potential public disorder and maintain law and order in the region.

According to the notification issued by DC Haider, Parvez Elahi will be held in custody at Camp Jail Lahore under the supervision of the Camp Jail Superintendent for the next month.

The move comes as a response to concerns over Elahi’s potential to disrupt the peace and stability of the area.

The notification further revealed that two cases have been registered against Parvez Elahi at the Qila Gujar Singh police station, with charges including attempted murder.

Additionally, another case has been filed against him at Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions. The authorities have expressed their intention to take necessary action, as Elahi is wanted by the police in connection with these cases.

“The detention order has been issued due to three cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a prominent PTI leader, who poses a potential threat to law and order,” the notification stated. It further clarified that the decision was made based on the recommendations of the District Government, District Intelligence Committee, and the police.

Earlier, the capital city police had formally requested the Lahore deputy commissioner to issue a 30-day detention order for PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The request, made by SP Security, cited disturbance of peace in three separate cases as the grounds for Elahi’s detention.