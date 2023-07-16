Imran promotes culture of hate against opponents: Rana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana addressing to the public gathering in Faisalabad said that the incumbent government took a year to ink an agreement with the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

He said that the previous IMF agreement was signed by the last government but (Imran Khan) that government announced subsidies on electricity and petrol despite restrictions.

“The previous government also violated the agreement due to which the country fell into crisis and country went into the crisis of inflation,” he said.

He jibed at PTI chairman for claiming providing 10 million jobs contrary to the facts that not even 10 people got jobs in his era. Interior minister said that Imran Khan put his all opponents in jails.

Khan rejects Shehbaz’s Charter of Democracy

“At that time, the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said that the situation in the country is not good, let’s do the Charter of Democracy and Bilawal Bhutto also said he was with the government on economy but he did not bother to shake hands with his opponents,” he said.

The culture of insulting political opponents was promoted on social media and filed poison by misguiding youth and children.

He said PMLN ended load shedding and terrorism along with launching China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He asked massed to vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), a party will take country out of crisis.