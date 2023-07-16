Pakistan, Iran top military commanders agree to eradicate common terrorism threat: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) concluded two-day successful visit to Iran, wherein, COAS held detailed meetings with the military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

General Syed Asim Munir, COAS called on H. Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs Iran, during the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations, the long standing commonalities/links and positive prospects of future relations were discussed.

Military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

They vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.

COAS also called on President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H.E Hossein Amir Abdollahain.

During discussions significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

COAS was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival.

Elaborating on Iran’s border strategy with Pakistan, the Iranian president said that expansion of border markets and cooperation in energy areas can help the realization of developing safe and economic borders.

He also referred to the efforts by the enemies to disturb the relations of regional countries, underlining the need for boosting bilateral and regional cooperation by making use of the opportunities.

The Pakistani chief of the Army staff, for his part, touched upon the long borders shared by Iran and Pakistan, noting that further promotion of economic and trade exchanges can boost security situation along the borders.

The two countries have made good agreements to increase border security, the official said, expressing his country’s resolve to accelerate these measures to materialize sustainable security.