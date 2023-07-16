Janhvi Kapoor faces backlash for photoshopping pictures

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor finds herself in the midst of a social media storm as fans accuse her of photoshopping her latest pink outfit photo to enhance her curves, only to unintentionally reveal the alteration through a curved background.

The incident has sparked widespread online criticism, with fans expressing their disappointment and questioning the need for such modifications.

In the now-viral photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a stunning pink outfit, which drew attention due to a subtle discrepancy in the background.

Observant fans quickly noticed an unnatural curvature in the surroundings, suggesting potential image manipulation to accentuate the actress’s curves.

The alleged Photoshop mishap has ignited a wave of backlash on social media, with fans expressing their discontent and feeling betrayed by the perceived attempt to deceive.

Many have criticized the excessive use of photo editing tools in the entertainment industry, arguing for a more authentic representation of celebrities.

As the controversy intensifies, Janhvi Kapoor is yet to respond to the allegations. However, her ardent supporters have come to her defence, citing potential technical glitches or optical illusions as alternative explanations for the curved background.

The incident serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny that celebrities face in the age of social media, where even the slightest alteration can draw substantial attention and backlash from fans.

It also sparks a broader conversation about body image standards and the importance of promoting body positivity and embracing natural beauty.

Amidst the fan uproar, the incident stands as a cautionary tale for celebrities and influencers, emphasizing the significance of transparency and authenticity in their social media presence.

As the digital world continues to shape perceptions, fans are increasingly calling for a more honest portrayal of public figures, free from digital enhancements and manipulations.