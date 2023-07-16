Fans moved by Wahaj and Yumna’s emotional goodbye note to ‘Tere Bin’

In a bittersweet moment for fans, the popular onscreen duo of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, known for their impeccable chemistry in the drama series ‘Tere Bin,’ bid a heartfelt goodbye to the show in an emotional Instagram post.

The duo’s sincere expressions of gratitude and fondness for their time on the project have left fans deeply moved and nostalgic as they reflect on the journey they embarked upon together.

In his Instagram note, Wahaj wrote, “You seldom find actors and characters that bring out the best in you. Actors who push you to be better, more mature a performer and characters that help you redefine your own. And for me, Meerab was that to Murtasim. A guiding light, a muse. Thank you my dear @yumnazaidiofficial for inspiring me, challenging me, and pushing me to grow as an actor. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to future collaborations that continue to showcase our collective talent and passion. Mutasim was Murtasim Khan just because of Meerab.”

While Yumna Zaidi also wrote no less than a wholesome note saying, “Time to say goodbye to the journey which was once started off with the efforts of HUNDREDS and now it has ended up with the love of BILLIONS, Thank you to all of you for having “Tere Bin” in your hearts, loving it endlessly no matter what, thank you for pouring love to the characters we played and thank you for even showing concerns to each and every wafer thin and significant matter. I was chosen for “Meerub” and “Murtasim” made her even more beautiful. Thank you @wahaj.official for picking up the right vibes with Me and creating an extraordinary world of “Meerub and Murtasim” Without you this magical chemistry was not possible for me. They expressed their gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and dedicated fanbase for making the show a memorable and cherished experience in their careers.”

The post struck a chord with fans who had grown attached to the characters portrayed by Wahaj and Yumna. Their remarkable onscreen chemistry and powerful performances evoked a range of emotions, making ‘Tere Bin’ a must-watch for many viewers.

The farewell note served as a reminder of the profound impact the show had on its audience, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

Fans flooded the comment section of the Instagram post, expressing their appreciation for Wahaj and Yumna’s exceptional talent and their ability to create such believable and relatable characters.

The emotional goodbye note became a platform for fans to share their favourite moments from the series, reminisce about the captivating storyline, and express their gratitude for the unforgettable journey that ‘Tere Bin’ provided.

As the final episode of ‘Tere Bin’ aired, fans are left with a mix of emotions, bidding farewell to the characters they grew attached to, but also cherishing the memories and impact the show has left behind.

The heartfelt post by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi serves as a testament to the power of their performances and the lasting connection they forged with the audience throughout the course of the series.