Pakistan win medal at Asian Athletics Championship after 3 decades

Pakistan’s No.2 Javelin Thrower Yasir Sultan made sure that Pakistan’s medal drought was ended at Asian Athletics Championship, as he won bronze medal at the event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yasir Sultan threw at the distance of 79.93 meters, more than 10 metres lesser than Arshad Nadeem’s best throw, as the ace thrower missed the event due to an injury.

Arshad Nadeem had earlier won gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean won a gold medal with throw of 83.15 metres whereas India’s DP Manu finished second with a throw of 81.01 metres.

Pakistan had last won a medal at the Asian Athletics Championship in Kualalumpur, Malaysia in 1991.

Due to Yasir Sultan’s efforts, Pakistan finished 17th on the medal table, out of 42 countries participating at the event.

19 countries managed to win medal at the Asian Championship whereas 23 countries failed to win medal at the event.