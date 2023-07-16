Hollywood strike disrupts release plans of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Project K’ and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart of Stone’

The ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in Hollywood has begun to impact the release plans of several highly anticipated projects, including those featuring Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

The strike, initiated on July 14, has caused production shutdowns and disruptions within the industry, as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America protest against studios over issues such as wages, AI technology, and profit-sharing in the streaming era.

According to reports, one of the affected projects is “Project K,” a sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, had planned to unveil its first look at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. However, due to the strike and Hollywood actors refraining from participating in events, there is speculation that the launch of “Project K” might be postponed as a show of solidarity with the creative community in the West.

Despite these reports, the San Diego Comic-Con schedule currently lists the “Project K” event as still being on the slate.

Another impacted film is “Heart of Stone,” which marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut. The Netflix film, also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, had extensive promotional activities planned in Los Angeles before its release on August 11.

However, the strike has put these promotions on hold. Bhatt will now redirect her focus to promoting her upcoming Bollywood film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” over the next two weeks.

Moreover, the strike’s impact on the industry has raised uncertainty about the release of Ali Fazal’s next film, “Afghan Dreamers.” Although the actor completed shooting for the film earlier this year, the strike may push its release from the original year-end schedule to early 2024.

The SAG strike has gained support from prominent Hollywood figures, with even the cast of “Oppenheimer” walking out of the film’s London premiere in solidarity.

As the strike continues, how the industry will navigate the challenges and mitigate the effects on upcoming releases remains to be seen.