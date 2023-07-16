Taylor Swift surprises fans with electrifying live performance of ‘Timeless’

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by performing the never-before-heard track, “Timeless,” during her Eras Tour show at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

Just a week after its release on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the song about an ageless romance quickly established itself as one of the most classic love songs in Swift’s extensive repertoire.

Sitting at the piano for the acoustic section of her concert, a segment where she treats the audience to unexpected songs, not on the regular setlist, Swift kept the crowd in suspense until she sang the opening lines of “Timeless”: “Down the block, there’s an antique shop and something in my head said, ‘Stop,’ so I walked in.”

Although “Timeless” had only been on fans’ playlists for a short time, the Denver audience enthusiastically sang along, while Swifties at home expressed their regret at missing the live debut.

Social media platforms were filled with praise for the song, with one fan tweeting, “If you don’t like ‘Timeless’ or don’t get it, it’s probably because you didn’t fall in love with the classic storytelling country Taylor.”

Before performing “Timeless,” Swift delighted fans by playing “Picture to Burn” from her self-titled album, marking its live performance after more than a decade.

Swift also announced her intention to explore all the eras during her tour, including her first album, which she wrote at the age of 14.

Initial reports indicate that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), featuring re-recorded tracks from the original album plus six songs “From the Vault,” has had the biggest opening week of 2023 for any album.

Official first-week numbers are expected to be announced on Sunday, along with its debut position on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 22).