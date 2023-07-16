Suspects of May 9 riots still at large in KP: Report

The suspects involved in the violent incidents of May 9 in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not been taken into custody.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has been searching for suspects involved in May 9 violent protests.

SAMAA TV reported 8,417 suspects involved in violent anti-state protests. According to the Interior Department report—list is also available with the SAMAA TV—214 accused got bail before arrest, 1, 160 accused got bail after arrest while 119 accused are currently in police custody.

Police wanted the 5,148 wanted accused by police are from Lower Dir, 1143 accused in Bannu, 75 wanted accused from DI Khan, 25 in Abbottabad while over 1,000 accused in Kohat have not been identified yet.

According to the list, 446 accused wanted by the police are from the provincial capital Peshawar.