MQM-P says PPP uses ethnic division to secure votes

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of using linguistic division as a strategy to secure votes.

In a media talk, Siddiqui emphasised that the need for linguistic division in Sindh lies solely with the PPP, while also asserting that MQM-P has made significant sacrifices to foster unity in the province.

He added PPP has been instrumental in perpetuating linguistic division in Sindh to garner political support.

He highlighted that this approach allows the party to target specific linguistic communities for their votes.

However, he expressed that MQM-P has willingly sacrificed its own interests to promote a sense of harmony and unity among the diverse communities in Sindh.

Siddiqui further emphasised that the time has come for someone else to bear the responsibility of sacrifice.

He implied that it is essential for other political parties to step forward and address the linguistic divisions in Sindh, rather than relying on MQM-P alone to shoulder the burden of fostering unity.