‘Kuch Ankahi’ wraps up with a fulfilling finale, leaving fans enthralled

The final episode of the popular drama serial, “Kuch Ankahi,” directed by renowned filmmaker Nadeem Baig and produced by Six Sigma Plus Productions, aired yesterday, garnering immense love from fans.

The drama, penned by Muhammad Ahmed, who also portrayed the character of the father, featured a stellar ensemble cast including Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Sajal Aly, Mira Sethi, Qudsiya Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Bilal Abbas, Ali Safeena, Asma Abbas, and Irsa Ghazal, among others.

Fans expressed their contentment with the satisfying ending of Salman and Aliya’s storyline, but they were saddened by Asfar’s outcome. While they empathized with Asfar’s loneliness, they cherished the culmination of Aliya and Salman’s journey.

The audience particularly appreciated the subplot involving Phupo and Thanvi Sahab. Fans praised “Kuch Ankahi” as a masterpiece that captivated their hearts without unnecessary elongation, concluding on a beautiful note. They lauded the creators for delivering a show that stood apart from the usual hype-driven productions.

Viewers regarded “Kuch Ankahi” as pure entertainment that fulfilled their expectations, although a few rooted for Aliya and Asfar and believed that Aliya had made the wrong choice.

Nevertheless, fans overall expressed their satisfaction and shared their sentiments about missing the show. International viewers also recognized “Kuch Ankahi” as an underrated gem, recommending it to everyone as a must-watch.