Lahore admin reviews preparations for Muharram’s procession routes

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider presided over the meeting to review of preparations on Muharram processions routes.

The meeting was apprised that district government has completed preparations for Muharram processions at Pandu street, Walled City Lahore, Shadman, Thokar Niaz Baig and Model Town.

Lahore DC said that 478 CCTV cameras, 292 security gates will be installed for monitoring the processions.

According to the plan, 300 motorcycle ambulances, 26 fire brigade vehicles and seven rescue vehicles will be present en route procession.

The Metropolitan Corporation MCL will be responsible for installation of patchwork and lighting of the streets along the route of the procession.

While, WASA will install camps and dewatering machines on procession routes keeping in view of the monsoon rains as forecasted by the weather office.

On the other hand, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will see cleaning arrangements in double shifts on procession routes.

“The health department will set up a temporary hospital to deal with any emergency situation,” she added.

City admin said Rafia Haider DC control room will monitor the procession with CCTV cameras.