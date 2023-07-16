Aisam-ul-Haq wins Doubles in Challenger event in Romania

Pakistan No.1 Doubles Tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi ended his title drought at Challenger level event in Iasi, Romania, as he won the final with his Romanian partner Nicolas Barrientos.

Aisam-ul-Haq was ranked 124 in ATP Doubles ranking when the tournament began whereas Barrientos was ranked 72nd in the world.

The second seed pair defeated the Romanian wildcard Bogdan Pavel and Gabi Adrian Boitan, who were ranked 1419 and 1013 respectively.

The Pakistani-Romanian pair won 6-3, 6-3, as Aisam-ul-Haq won his first Challenger title since 2019, and first Challenger title on clay since 2015.

Aisam-ul-Haq will also climb 20 places in ATP Doubles ranking, to 104 position. He missed Wimbledon for the first time this year, for the first time since 2008, after dropping out of top 100 after a decade.

43-year-old Aisam-ul-Haq had won his last ATP title in 2020 New York, but he has had a tough year so far, as he won only four out of 12 matches on ATP Tour.