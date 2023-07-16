Kajol attacks SRK: Demands to reveal real numbers behind ‘Pathaan’

In a stunning turn of events, Bollywood actress Kajol has taken the hot seat during a recent interview on Hotstar, bravely confronting her longtime co-star and friend, Shah Rukh Khan, over the true box office success of their latest collaboration, ‘Pathaan.’

While the film received a lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike, Kajol seeks transparency as she questions SRK about the actual financial performance of the movie.

With the entire nation eagerly tuning in, Kajol, known for her outspoken nature, responded candidly when asked about ‘Pathaan’s’ commercial triumphs.

Expressing her doubts, she turned the tables on the host and declared that she could not provide an accurate answer without the real figures from SRK himself.

Caught off guard, the industry’s beloved King Khan hesitated before offering a carefully crafted response. He claimed that ‘Pathaan’ had set new records at the box office, without specifying any concrete numbers.

Sensing his evasion, Kajol firmly challenged SRK, demanding complete transparency and emphasizing the importance of honesty among artists and their fans.

This unexpected clash between two Bollywood icons has sparked a nationwide debate, reigniting discussions about the true nature of box office success and the need for transparency within the film industry.

As fans eagerly await SRK’s response, the industry’s integrity hangs in the balance, leaving everyone questioning whether the truth will prevail or remain hidden behind a veil of mystery.