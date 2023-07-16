Islamabad: Pakistan’s first judicial protection unit set up for courts security

As part of reorganization of the security division, Pakistan’s first judicial protection unit has been established in capital metropolis Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The unit will be responsible for the security of judges, courts, offices and residences.

Judicial Protection Unit will be supervised by SSP Security. Islamabad IG issued orders to reorganize the security division.

Now, a standard security protocol has been put in place for all courts, under which, over 500 security cameras now installed in the courts—monitored by trained Safe City experts.

The authorities also forwarded a request for new recruitments of 550 people for the unit.