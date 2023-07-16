Water supply disrupted in Karachi as 72-inch pipeline bursts following power breakdown

Karachi faced a significant water crisis on Sunday as a power breakdown at the Dhabeji water pumping station resulted in a burst pipeline.

The 72-inch diameter Pipeline No. 5 was severely affected, causing the suspension of 530 million gallons of water supply to the city.

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) reported that the power failure led to the shutdown of four pumps, resulting in the bursting of the pipeline at Dhabeji.

This incident dealt a heavy blow to the water supply infrastructure, exacerbating the already strained situation.

Upon receiving reports of the pipeline rupture, officials from the Water Corporation swiftly reached the site to assess the damage. The inspection aimed to determine the extent of the burst and devise a plan for restoration.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Water Corporation, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmad, directed the staff to expedite the restoration process, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Due to the pipeline rupture, the water supply to the city is being maintained through alternative lines. However, several areas in the eastern and southern districts are currently affected by the disruption. As a result, the city is expected to face a shortage of 10.40 million gallons of water, he added.

A chief engineer involved in the project assured that work was underway at a rapid pace and expected the pipeline to be fully restored within the next 24 hours