Trans community challenges Shariat court’s verdict in Supreme Court

The transgender community and civil society have challenged the verdict of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking a declaration that the observation is null and void.

FSC had declared all the rules formed under the Transgender Act 2018 un-Islamic.

Nayab Ali, director of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan (TRCT), and Muhammad Sarim Imran filed the petition contending that the FSC has denied rights to identity to an entire community and “thrown them to the wolves”.

It noted that the parliament via the enactment of the said law sought to own and integrate the marginalized community into the society and give it protection but lamented that the FSC’s decision harmed the members of the community already disowned by their families as well as the society.

“That the verdict has ordered the transgender persons be disowned. With their backs to the wall, the transgender community will be forced to conclude that the society, the state and its institutions are a warpath against them and that they are victims of genocide by the state.

That unable to stand up the transgender community indeed will face genocide like situation,“ the petition read.

It said that the fears about the spread of sexual vices in society are exaggerated and misplaced.

“Homosexuality and lesbian are sexual behaviours. A perfect Male, a perfect Female and a Transgender person (X) also are susceptible to delinquent sexual behaviour and has nothing to do with the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 or with the Rules made there under.”

It said that homosexuality was strictly forbidden and criminalised under section 377 of PPC which states: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which (shall not be less than two years nor more than) 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.

It further emphasised that the interpretation of Quran and religious injunctions should be based on knowledge and logic “and empathy is shown particularly towards the marginalised, wretched of the earth”.

The interpretations and legislation must not be based on ignorance, fears and suspicions, it added.

The petition stated that the GSP Plus status to Pakistan is currently being reviewed which will be completed by December 2023. The review will determine whether the special preferential treatment is extended or not.

“It seriously imperils the continuation of the GSP plus status for Pakistan. It will gravely undermine its exports entailing serious consequences for the national economy. That disregarding the rights of a minority community also entails risks of losing economic incentives offered by the international community. That transgender persons continue to be hounded, tortured and killed with impunity in Pakistan.”

Citing reports according to which forty-four transgender women have been killed in Pakistan since 2021, the petition feared that if the rights enshrined in the act were denied, the life of a community who does not conform to a legally binding and socially enforced gender binary “will become a hell”.

That state policies must be guided by evidence, moderation, empathy and best international standards and practices and not by fear, suspicion and hatred propagated by extremists“, it added.

It further explained that NADRA issued 125,000 CNICs on a daily basis out of which 56 per cent were women. “In no case, NADRA asks an applicant to produce a medical certificate. That non-consensual medical test is against human rights norms and is not allowed. “When no one is asked to produce a medical certificate why should a transgender be subjected to intrusive and humiliating medical examination,” it questioned.

“The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was also consulted during deliberations on the impugned Act. The Chairman of CII participated in the discussion in Senate Committee as well as in the Task Force on Transgender on Wafaqi Mohtasib and endorsed the self-perceived identity of a transgender as is borne by the record of the proceedings. Furthermore, the CII can only give an opinion but it is not binding on the legislature to accept its opinion. The CII has in the past rendered opinions that were not accepted by the Parliament.”

It argued that because of ambiguous sexual characteristics and the fact that some intersex adults may be infertile, intersex people have often been seen through the framework of a “medical condition”, “disorder” and “disability”.

Therefore, the Federal Shariat Court’s verdict issued on May 19 should be declared null and void.

Federal Shariat Court’s verdict

The Federal Shariat Court had declared all the rules formed under the Transgender Act un-Islamic. It also clarified that gender remains the same as it is at the time of birth, adding no one can change their gender at will.

Prayer, fasting, and Hajj are among several acts related to gender, the court ruled. Islam has provided all basic rights to transgenders, while a share in inheritance is also given according to gender.

Declaring Section 3 of the Act null and void, it has clarified that the Shariah law does not allow anyone to change their gender, it remains the same that is assigned at birth.

The gender of transgender persons will be determined on the predominance of physical influences, not based on their feelings and emotions. Section 2F on gender identity and reassignment has also been struck down.

According to the ruling, it will be un-Islamic if a man or woman calls themselves a transgender disregarding their biological gender.

The Federal Sharia Court also declared Section 7 of the Transgender Act null and void. Under this section, anyone could choose their gender at their will and seek their share in inheritance.