Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party flags line roads across Lahore city

The flags of the latest political party on the horizon, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, have been hoisted on several highways across Lahore city.

The IPP’s flags are a reminder of the political activities of the years gone by, as they flutter high atop poles on various streets and roads.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party flag looks unique and prominent due to its colors.

A large number of flags of the party adorn the Canal Road, Cavalry Bridge, Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk and Muslim Town.

The flags can also be seen along the roads in Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Jail Road and Infantry Road.

Aspiring candidates of the IPP for various National and provincial assembly constituencies are running in competition against each other to fix the maximum number of party flags.

The aspirants are trying to outdo each other by getting more and more flags hoisted.